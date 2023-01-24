Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store

PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry.
According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
The woman was taken to the Houston County jail where she is charged with Theft by Taking.
If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Ike Wilcox at (478) 988-2848 or Captain Dykes at (478) 988-2822.