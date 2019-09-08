COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A temporary janitorial employee at SunTrust Park threatened to “come back and shoot everyone there” and “blow up the place” after being kicked off the job, according to an arrest warrant.

Jamar Golfin was charged with making terroristic threats after the incident, according to Cobb County court documents.

The incident happened last Friday at the ballpark, authorities said.

The documents say that Golfin was assigned to clean seats at the Braves’ stadium. He was apparently asked to leave by a supervisor and allegedly “became upset and verbally abusive … as they walked out of the stadium.”

Golfin is accused of threatening to the supervisor and a Braves security worker that he would “kill them all.”

He also allegedly said he “would come back and shoot everyone there” and “would be back to blow up the place” as he left.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

MORE HEADLINES

RUSH BLOCK:

Two on the run after 2-car, 5-suspect, 3-county police chase ends in Alpharetta

Otis Walker, man accused of killing girlfriend and shooting officer, captured after weeklong manhunt

Former student arrested for making threats against Hall County Schools

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Braves over man's death inside a SunTrust Park beer cooler