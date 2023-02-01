Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb

The arrest warrant also says messages on the suspect's phone tied him to the shooting.

MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant.

Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on Jan. 21 outside a home on Thoroughbred Lane. Patel’s wife and daughter were also wounded in the shooting.

The arrest warrant says there is a video in which Mills' nephew describes how Mills’ crew followed the victims’ van before the shooting.

Mills is currently being held in the Jones County jail. Mills was charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.