Warrant: Howard Middle special-education para-pro accused of touching student's buttocks

MACON, Ga. — A special-education para-pro at Howard Middle School was arrested for child molestation, according to a Bibb County arrest warrant.
The warrant says 56-year-old Cedric Goolsby is accused of molesting a student at the school. The warrant said after school last Wednesday, Goolsby allegedly took the student into a room and touched her buttocks.
A witness saw the two together and saw her breasts exposed, according to the warrant. The girl also described the incident at the Crescent House, which helps young abuse victims.
In a message sent to parents Monday, Howard Middle Principal Tony Jones said they’re cooperating with investigators. He did not name the suspect but said he no longer works for the district.
Goolsby is in the Bibb County jail and charged with molestation.