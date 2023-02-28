Warrant: Howard Middle special-education para-pro accused of touching student's buttocks

The 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with child molestation.

MACON, Ga. — A special-education para-pro at Howard Middle School was arrested for child molestation, according to a Bibb County arrest warrant.

The warrant says 56-year-old Cedric Goolsby is accused of molesting a student at the school. The warrant said after school last Wednesday, Goolsby allegedly took the student into a room and touched her buttocks.

A witness saw the two together and saw her breasts exposed, according to the warrant. The girl also described the incident at the Crescent House, which helps young abuse victims.

In a message sent to parents Monday, Howard Middle Principal Tony Jones said they’re cooperating with investigators. He did not name the suspect but said he no longer works for the district.