Washington Co. Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investing a deadly shooting Saturday night in Tennille.
According to a Facebook post on the Sheriff's Office page, first responders arrived on Hagan Circle around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The post says the 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Deputies say they have the shooter detained as they continue to investigate what happened.
This is a developing story.