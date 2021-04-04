x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

Washington Co. Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting

At least one person is dead according to Sheriff Joel Cochran.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investing a deadly shooting Saturday night in Tennille. 

According to a Facebook post on the Sheriff's Office page, first responders arrived on Hagan Circle around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The post says the 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

Log into Facebook
Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
Facebook

Deputies say they have the shooter detained as they continue to investigate what happened. 

This is a developing story. 

   

Related Articles