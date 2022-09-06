Washington County deputies arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in May 29 double murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Washington County deputies have arrested a Dublin man in a double murder at Larry Mitchell Ball Park.
More than 1,000 people were at Larry Mitchell Ball Park for an '80s vs. '90s-themed party on May 29 when 17-year-old William Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn of Wrightsville were shot and killed during the party.
According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 22-year-old Ryan Rozier was arrested Monday. He is being held on Possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and Felony Probation Violation.
Investigators are still searching for a second suspect, 24-year-old Brian "BJ" Rozier, Ryan's brother. He is wanted for the charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, possession of firearm in commission of crime, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Conduct.
Brian Rozier is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone with information, you can call 478-552-0911 or GBI at 478-374-6988.