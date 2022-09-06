Washington County deputies arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in May 29 double murder

22-year-old Ryan Rozier was arrested Monday. He is being held on Possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Washington County deputies have arrested a Dublin man in a double murder at Larry Mitchell Ball Park.

More than 1,000 people were at Larry Mitchell Ball Park for an '80s vs. '90s-themed party on May 29 when 17-year-old William Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn of Wrightsville were shot and killed during the party.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 22-year-old Ryan Rozier was arrested Monday. He is being held on Possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

Investigators are still searching for a second suspect, 24-year-old Brian "BJ" Rozier, Ryan's brother. He is wanted for the charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, possession of firearm in commission of crime, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Conduct.