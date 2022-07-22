Washington County deputies arrest 4 in July 14 shooting

Four people have been arrested after a man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Ivey Drive last Thursday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies and investigators have arrested and charged 4 people in connection to the July 14 shooting in the Parsons Crossing neighborhood.

The suspects in custody and their charges are as follows:

Marquis Knight, 20, of Sandersville, is charged with Aggravated Assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Jabari Thomas, 22, of Sandersville, is charged with Aggravated Assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Andreya Harris, 18, of Tennille, is charged with Aggravated Assault and Discharging a firearm from the roadway.

A 53-year-old Tennille woman is charged with 3 counts of Making False Statements.