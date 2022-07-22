Washington County deputies arrest 4 in July 14 shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies and investigators have arrested and charged 4 people in connection to the July 14 shooting in the Parsons Crossing neighborhood.
According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, four people have been arrested after a man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Ivey Drive last Thursday.
The suspects in custody and their charges are as follows:
- Marquis Knight, 20, of Sandersville, is charged with Aggravated Assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
- Jabari Thomas, 22, of Sandersville, is charged with Aggravated Assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
- Andreya Harris, 18, of Tennille, is charged with Aggravated Assault and Discharging a firearm from the roadway.
- A 53-year-old Tennille woman is charged with 3 counts of Making False Statements.
As this investigation continues, additional charges are forthcoming. Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact Lt. Eric Burgamy at Washington County Sheriff’s Office (478) 552-0911.