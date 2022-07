18-year-old Andreya Harris is wanted after a man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Ivey Drive last Thursday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County deputies are looking for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened near Highway 242 and Parsons Crossing on July 14.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Andreya Harris is wanted after a man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Ivey Drive last Thursday.

The shooting is still under investigation.