SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Washington County deputies arrested one man after an armed robbery at the Jet Food No. 70 gas station on West Church Street in Sandersville Friday evening.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Cochran says he and a Sandersville Police officer arrested 30-year-old Brett Michael Sellars about a block away shortly after the robbery.

RELATED: 'Hey, it's OK if we do this': Inside the Georgia State Patrol cheating scandal investigative file

RELATED: The city of McIntyre honors Fallen Georgia Corrections officer Curtis Billue

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.