Washington County park where 2 were killed to remain closed for 60 days

A judge Wednesday was scheduled to hear arguments on whether the temporary closing should be permanent, but the hearing was pushed back for 60 days

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A private park in Washington County will remain shut down for at least two more months.

That's according to Sheriff Joel Cochran.

We've been reporting on problems at Larry Mitchell Ball Park where two people were shot and killed at a large party back in May.

Neighbors said the park wasn't safe and county commissioners went to court to shut it down.

A judge Wednesday was scheduled to hear arguments on whether the temporary closing should be permanent, but Cochran told 13WMAZ that hearing was pushed back for 60 days, meaning Larry Mitchell Park will be closed into September.

County attorneys tell 13WMAZ that they want the judge to declare the park a public nuisance.