Watch: Bibb County Sheriff's Office releases video of person of interest in 2022 homicide

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a 2022 shooting.
23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds was shot and killed on Sept. 15, 2022, at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road just after 8:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office released a video of a man walking across a parking lot. He is a person of interest in Reynolds' death, according to the release.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.