Watch: Bibb County Sheriff's Office releases video of person of interest in 2022 homicide

The shooting happened on Sept. 15, 2022 at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a 2022 shooting.

23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds was shot and killed on Sept. 15, 2022, at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road just after 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office released a video of a man walking across a parking lot. He is a person of interest in Reynolds' death, according to the release.