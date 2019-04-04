HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Grady Hospital has confirmed that two officers are being treated after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

Police activity is blocking traffic on northbound I-75 at the Hudson Bridge in Henry County.

According to police, this is related to an incident with a barricaded suspect at a home near Eagle Way in Stockbridge.

According to the spokesperson for Henry County, two Henry County Police officers were shot and both are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman is still barricaded inside a home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision.

According to Henry County, officers were called to the home after a woman opened the garage door and saw blood on the floor. She backed out and called police.

Traffic is stopped to allow medical services through on the freeway. Driver should avoid the area.

MARTA tweeted that streetcar service is delayed but service was back to normal before 12:30 p.m.

EMS units are arriving at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta right now. At least one person has been seen by 11Alive Skytracker airlifted from Henry County.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted that her department has not been called to respond as of yet.

According to the GBI, this is the 28th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.

Henry County Police has seen a lot of loss over the past year. In December, Officer Michael Smith was shot and killed after responding to reports of a belligerent man at a dentist's office.

Locust Grove officer Chase Maddox was killed and Henry County Deputy Sid Callaway was shot on Feb. 9, 2018.

In November, a juvenile justice officer was shot while transporting a 15-year-old in Henry County after the teen reached for her weapon. The officer and suspect both survived the shooting.

