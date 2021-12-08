The judge also said Peterson will serve 15 years to life concurrently with his life in prison sentence for the murder of Connor Peterson, his unborn son.

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Update 11:30 a.m.

Scott Peterson's defense attorney Pat Harris spoke spoke at a press conference following Peterson's re-sentencing.

Harris said he is hoping the judge rules for a new trial after the hearing in 2022 for alleged juror misconduct.

Scott Peterson's sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, also spoke at the press conference. Janey Peterson has been advocating for Peterson's release for years saying he was wrongfully convicted.

"Out family is in this for the long haul, we will be here in two months, we look forward to Scott being granted a new trial and when he is, we're going to show that he is innocent, Janey Peterson said."

Update 11:00 a.m.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said Scott Peterson is not eligible for probation.

Judge Massullo said Scott Peterson will serve life in prison for the murder of Laci Peterson. The judge also said Peterson will serve 15 years to life concurrently with his life in prison sentence for the murder of Connor Peterson, his unborn son.

Judge Massullo said Scott Peterson will be back in court Feb. 25 - March 4, 2022 for the habeas corpus hearing on the alleged juror misconduct in his trial.

Habeas corpus is a way for a person to report an unlawful imprisonment or detention to the court and return to court to determine whether the detention is unlawful.

Judge Masullo will determine if juror misconduct was so significant that it denied him a fair trial.

The juror in question, Richelle Nice, did not disclose that she had a restraining order in 2000 for fear that her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend could harm her own unborn child.

Update 10:45 a.m.

Scott Peterson's defense attorney, Pat Harris said prior to the revelation that Peterson was romantically involved with a woman named Amber Frey, that witnesses spoke "glowingly" about Peterson.

Pat Harris said attitudes changed when word of Frey was released and said Peterson became "the most hated man in America."

Pat Harris said outside the courtroom during a trial there was a billboard that read "man or monster."

Despite offers to go on television and talk shows, Pat Harris said Scott Peterson chose to respect the legal process to find him not guilty.

"That's not who he is and he has let it go by without complaint," Harris said.

Update 10:30 a.m.

Laci Peterson's family took the stand at Scott Peterson's re-sentencing.

Amy Rocha, Laci's half-sister, took the stand first and gave an emotional statement.

"Because of you, [Scott], our holidays have never been the same," Amy Rocha said. "Every Christmas Eve I'm reminded of the nightmare."

Laci Peterson died on Dec. 24, 2002.

Brent Rocha, Laci's brother said it is his and his family's hope that the court gives Peterson the most severe punishment to give some justice to Laci and her unborn son, Connor.

Sharon Rocha, Laci's mother took the stand next and said she hasn't seen any remorse from Peterson.

"It was an evil, self-centered act [that] ended two beautiful souls," Sharon Rocha said. "Everyone here wanted her."

Sharon Rocha also discussed the timeline of events in 2002 leading up to Laci's death and said Peterson bought a boat on Dec. 9, 2002.

Update 10:15 a.m.

The prosecution and defense make opening statements in the re-sentencing of Scott Peterson.

Prosecutor David Harris said in his statement that Scott Peterson lied multiple times during the investigation in Laci's disappearance and did not feel remorseful after her death.

Scott Peterson's defense attorney, Pat Harris said the prosecution was making insinuations to paint Peterson in a negative light.

Background information:

A California judge said Oct. 6 that she plans to resentence Scott Peterson to life in prison Dec. 8 while she separately considers whether he deserves a new trial in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son.

Peterson has spent more than 15 years on death row, but the California Supreme Court tossed out his sentence last year and prosecutors say they won’t again seek to have him executed.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager expects the resentencing to last no longer than two hours, with brief statements from family members of 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

