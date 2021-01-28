Police in Milledgeville say they're still trying to piece together what led to a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Carol Pennamon says she was sitting inside her home on Tuesday night when she heard four gunshots. Soon after, she realized the person shot was her brother, Gary.

"He said 'Carol,' and I said, 'Brother, just hold on, the police is on the way.' Prior to that, he took his last breath," she says.

Carol Pennamon describes the last moment she had with her 30 year old brother Gary after he was shot four times. He died at the scene.

"My mother has lost three kids within the last five years," she says. "This is the baby boy of seven kids."

Gary's cousin Jerrica Jackson says she, Carol, and Gary all grew up together in Hawkinsville. She says he was always protective of his family.

"Funny, very outgoing, and he kept me laughing. It was like I could be having the worst day and he would just do anything just to put a smile on my face or anything just to make you happy. Never had a dull moment around Gary," she says.

Jackson says she found out this morning what happened to him and she was devastated.

"What happened to him, he didn't deserve. No one deserves to be shot and killed or lose their lives when they have children and family here that are still dependent on them," says Jackson.

Both Jackson and Carol say they can't think of anyone who wanted to hurt or kill Gary.

"My brother don't do nothing to nobody. He's originally from Hawkinsville, he been in Milledgeville for what, five-and-a-half years, and he never did nothing to nobody. We just want justice for my brother Gary," says Carol Pennamon.

Pennamon leaves behind three children who are all under the age of 10.

Milledgeville Police say they do not have a suspect at this time.