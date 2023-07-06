Welcome to Florida? Mobile meth lab shuts down state Welcome Center

The I-95 Welcome Center is reopened Thursday night after a "mobile meth lab" in a car caused law enforcement to shut it down.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors got a very Florida-man welcome on Thursday when the 1-95 Welcome Center was shut down, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a "mobile meth lab" in a car at the parking lot.

NCSO evacuated the welcome center and diverted traffic for several hours.

Nassau County Fire Rescue was also on the scene assisting in investigating the vehicle. Firefighters in hazmat gear could be seen going through the contents in the trunk of a car.