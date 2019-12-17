COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a scary incident that left holiday shoppers scrambling for their lives on Saturday when a shooting broke out in the busy food court of the Cumberland Mall.

But just hours after the scene was cleared and the panic settled, rumors began to fly about what led to the shooting: an argument over a pair of shoes.

But was that the case? 11Alive asked the Cobb County Police Department that question to get an answer.

QUESTION

Was the Cumberland Mall shooting over a pair of shoes?

ANSWER

No. Police have said that that rumor is NOT true.

EXPLANATION

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department told 11Alive that they were aware of the social media rumor, but said that the shooting was just an argument, and did not focus on new sneakers.

Here's what we do know:

The shooting happened Saturday. Police said an argument broke out in the food court around 1:15 p.m. and led to the shooting. One person was found shot in the neck; another had a gun pointed at him.

Police said an argument broke out in the food court around 1:15 p.m. and led to the shooting. One person was found shot in the neck; another had a gun pointed at him. Two suspects were arrested. Joweer Ponce, 19, and Zaire Dhanoolal, 18, were taken into custody on Sunday. According to warrants, Ponce is accused of concealed carry without a permit, while Dhanoolal is accused of shooting one man and pointing a gun at another.

Joweer Ponce, 19, and Zaire Dhanoolal, 18, were taken into custody on Sunday. According to warrants, Ponce is accused of concealed carry without a permit, while Dhanoolal is accused of shooting one man and pointing a gun at another. The gun. Warrants say Ponce dropped a gun during the scuffle, but it's still unclear at this time whether it was the same gun used in the shooting.

Warrants say Ponce dropped a gun during the scuffle, but it's still unclear at this time whether it was the same gun used in the shooting. The motive is still unknown. While police have determined that the argument was not over shoes, they still are trying to work out what DID spark the argument, and how it turned so violent so quick.

While the argument and the resulting shooting did cause mass panic on Saturday, the mall was back to business as usual, Monday. 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross was at the mall food court, which was busy, but lowkey. There was no evidence that it was the site of a crime, and some shoppers told 11Alive they weren't even aware that a shooting had happened over the weekend.

SOURCE

Cobb County Police Department

