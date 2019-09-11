ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Saturday afternoon that they have arrested Jordyn Jones and charged her with malice murder in the death of 21-year-old college student Alexis Crawford.

Jones was Crawford's roommate and also a student at Clark Atlanta University.

According to Atlanta Police, Jones is Barron Brantley's girlfriend. Brantley was arrested on Friday evening and has already been charged with Crawford's murder.

Police said Jones' first appearance will be Monday morning in Fulton County.

Complaint filed against Brantley

"Jordyn had been Alexis' friend and her roommate," Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said during a brief news conference late Friday afternoon. "While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford on October 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing. In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley."

In the police report that Chief Shields referred to, the police officer wrote, “the victim stated that the suspect rubbed his hand on her shoulder and kissed her on the neck. The victim stated that she asked the suspect what was he doing and he stated he thought she was Ms. Jones.”

The report also details what Crawford remembered from the attack.

She said Brantley followed her into her bedroom. Crawford then went into her bathroom alone and closed the door. She didn't remember anything after that.

According to the report, Jones went looking for Brantley and noticed the bathroom door was closed.

“The witness stated that she started knocking on the door repeatedly. The suspect came to the door with his shirt off and stated to the witness that he had not had sex with the victim,” the report read.

When Jones looked in the restroom, Crawford was disrobed, according to the report. Crawford told police she “didn't remember the suspect (Brantley) being in the restroom with her before she blacked out.”

The night Crawford disappeared

Atlanta Police said Crawford's mother reported her missing on Nov. 1 after not speaking to her daughter for several days. Tammy Crawford and Alexis' sister Monica said they had talked to Alexis on FaceTime on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 30. They told police she was in good spirits.

Another sister, said she had talked to Alexis at about 8:44 p.m. that same evening. Crawford shared posts on Instagram during the 9 p.m. hour that did not indicate anything amiss.

Jones told police that Crawford asked to be taken to a liquor store on the night of Oct. 30. Police had previously shared images of Crawford at the store.

Jordyn Jones was arrested on Nov. 9, 2019 and charged with malice murder in the death of college student Alexis Crawford.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

According to police, Jones said she took Crawford to the store at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and returned home. She told authorities that she last saw Alexis at about 12:30 a.m. before Jones went to her bedroom for the night.

Jones told police that Crawford was not in the residence the following morning when she left for class. She told police that the front door of their apartment was locked and that Alexis was not in the living room or the bedroom.

On Friday, Nov. 8, police said Crawford's body was located in a park in DeKalb County.

Brantley was arrested by police and charged with Crawford's murder. He waived his first court appearance on Saturday morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled before a Fulton Superior Court judge on Nov. 22.

He is in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Police said Jones was also charged in connection with the murder and was arrested on Saturday.

