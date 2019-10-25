WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — State agents confirm a man is dead after officials said he tried to draw a weapon on deputies in north Georgia.

Based on preliminary information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Whitfield County deputies were called to Abutment Road near Dalton, Georgia around 4:30 p.m. Officials said they received multiple calls about a man in the middle of the road yelling at cars and people at businesses.

Deputies arrived in roughly 10 minutes and encountered the man who the GBI report suggests immediately began giving them trouble.

"The subject would not comply to the deputies' requests to help him or verbal commands to stop or show his hands," the GBI statement said.

The man then allegedly attempted to draw a weapon from his waist as a deputy continued to give verbal commands.

However, deputies told the agents that the man didn't comply and reached again for his weapon. The responding deputy fired several times, according to the GBI, and the subject ultimately died at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident and a spokesperson for the City of Dalton said none of their officers were involved.

The GBI reports this is the 71st officer-involved shooting investigation handled by their agency since the start of 2019. Many departments - though not all - request the GBI to investigate officer-involved shootings as an independent agency.

The GBI then takes their findings following the investigation and passes them along to the district attorney for that region who can decide whether or not to press charges against a suspect or officer.

