Who killed a pregnant Georgia mother remains a mystery; FBI offers new reward

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Kasara Brown.

FITZGERALD, Ga. — She was 24-years old. She had a 4-year-old child and was 8-months pregnant with her second. Authorities want to know who took the life of Kasara Brown.

On Sept. 15, 2019, the Fitzgerald woman was found dead at her home along Laura's Lane, according to the FBI. An autopsy revealed that she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Brown’s murder is gang related and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message, they said in a news release on Monday.

The FBI said they are offering a $5,000 reward, in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brown's death.

The murder case is being investigated by the GBI and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI has been requested to assist.