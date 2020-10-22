WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Wilcox County are searching for a fugitive on the run Wednesday night.
According to a post on the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Levi Owens ran away from a traffic stop in Crisp County. He is wanted for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, Burglary, and Obstruction of an Officer.
The post says if you have any information on Owens, you can call 911.