Wilcox County man arrested after kidnapping child in domestic dispute with mother

40-year-old Lewis Fussell took the child from the mother and ran into the woods.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County deputies arrested a man who kidnapped a child from their mother after a domestic dispute.

According to a post on the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies got the call about a domestic dispute involving a minor at a home on 2th Avenue West. When they made it to the scene, deputies found 40-year-old Lewis Fussell after he had taken the child from the mother and ran into the woods. The child was taken safely to the mother.

The release says Fussell barricaded himself inside the home while the minor was recovered, and after a brief struggle, deputies were able to arrest him.