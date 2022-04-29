x
Crime

Wilcox County man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old son

The sheriff's office says the child was suffering from multiple brain bleeds, a broken wrist, broken ribs that were already healing, and burns to his body.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox deputies have arrested a man on assault and child cruelty charges.

According to a Facebook post from the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office, Jose Manuel Moreno was arrested on April 8 after his 2-month-old son was admitted to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office says the child was suffering from multiple brain bleeds, a broken wrist, broken ribs that were already healing, and burns to his body. 

Moreno was taken to the Wilcox County jail with holds pending from Immigration. 

He is charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated battery
  • Cruelty to Children in the first Degree
  • Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree 

The release also says that more charges are possible. 

