Wilcox County man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old son

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox deputies have arrested a man on assault and child cruelty charges.
According to a Facebook post from the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office, Jose Manuel Moreno was arrested on April 8 after his 2-month-old son was admitted to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office says the child was suffering from multiple brain bleeds, a broken wrist, broken ribs that were already healing, and burns to his body.
Moreno was taken to the Wilcox County jail with holds pending from Immigration.
He is charged with:
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated battery
- Cruelty to Children in the first Degree
- Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree
The release also says that more charges are possible.