ABBEVILLE, Ga. — The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a doughnut bandit, but not the kind you eat.

A car rolled into the parking lot of a church and began doing donuts.

According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, it happened just south of Abbeville on Highway 129 and Hummingbird Lane.

Anyone with information about the car seen in the video can call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at 229-467-2322.

MORE FROM WILCOX COUNTY

RELATED: 'I failed Tara Grinstead:' Bo Dukes sentenced to 25 years, speaks at his own hearing

RELATED: Wilcox County teen killed in gunfight, two charged