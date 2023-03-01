Wilkinson County couple pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old Kaitlyn Yozviak

John Yozviak and Mary Horton are both serving 10-year prison sentences in the death of their daughter in 2020.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Wilkinson County couple is serving 10-year prison terms after pleading guilty to killing their daughter.

In August 2020, John Yozviak and Mary Horton were accused of causing the death of their 12-year-old daughter Kaitlyn.

The GBI said the home was cat and bug infested and said the girl may have died from a severe lice infestation.

One investigator said the girl’s condition was one of the worst case she’s ever seen.

Their indictment says the couple failed to get the girl proper care. D-FACS records also showed that Kaitlyn’s two brothers were removed from the home due to unsanitary conditions.