Parents of 10-year-old killed in Gwinnett house fire nowhere to be found, Gwinnett Police say

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Parents facing allegations of abuse and neglect against their children are allegedly on the run after their 15-year-old son intentionally set their home on fire, killing his sister, Gwinnett authorities said.

Gwinnett County Police Department's special victims unit is trying to find Carina and William McCue. The two were last seen at a Hometown Suites at 1775 N. Brown Rd. in Lawrenceville, according to officials.

The couple and their children were left without a home after a deadly house fire on Easter Sunday. Their 15-year-old son admitted to igniting the flames April 17 while his siblings were home, according to Gwinnett police. The fire killed his 10-year-old sister. Three siblings have since been placed in foster care.

As the teen faces charges of malice and felony murder, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services opened a case against the parents, accusing them of neglect.

In court documents, the agency claimed the couple's children hadn't been in school for years or showered for months and their home had no sewage system. Documents claimed the children were forced to use buckets to relieve themselves.

During the family's last court hearing, a caseworker described finding a human bitemarks on one child's inner thigh and 10 whip marks on another. The McCues were not present for the hearing.

Authorities said the couple was last seen driving a 2017 white Honda Accord with the Georgia tag CHB7385 around Interstate 85 north and Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross.

Investigators said they are bringing charges against the parents after collecting evidence following the fire, citing unsanitary and dangerous living conditions and how they found the young girl dead in a bathtub with makeshift bedding.

GCPD said the couple is accused of cruelty to children in the first and second degree and false imprisonment in connection with the fire at their home.