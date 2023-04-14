Witnesses subdue man who allegedly attacked couple on Cherry Street in downtown Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody, and a victim is recovering in the hospital.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in jail and another is in the hospital after a fight in downtown Macon Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Cherry Street. Several people who saw it happen say it started at Little India Restaurant, and moved down Cherry Street where the alleged attacker hit cars and people before witnesses tackled him to the ground.

"It kind of puts a little black cloud over you and you're like, 'Wow, wonder why, in the daylight?'" said longtime Maconite Debra Robinson.

She says she's seen a lot, but never this.

"We saw someone coming down the street and hit the window at Little India, and then he proceeded to come down the street and hit my car," said Charles Davis.

He couldn't help but watch as someone hit his car with a set of keys.

"Voice rose up. Maybe a couple 'sentence enhancers,'" he recalled.

Then, Davis says things took a turn. He says the man hit other people, knocking them to the ground.

"When he hit my car, the gentleman, the security guard at the Hummingbird was trying to get him restrained, and the people who were just around trying to figure out what happened," Davis said. "And he just turned at hit the guy, and that's when he fell into the street."

Davis and other witnesses say a woman also got hit, and pepper-sprayed in the process.

"That's when everyone said, 'OK. Enough's enough,'" Davis said.

An off-duty Hummingbird security guard and other good Samaritans rushed in to help. A 13WMAZ producer sent in video of the scene, and the aftermath around 5:30.

"The people that were here were just trying to restrain him to make sure nothing else was going to happen, because it's already bad it already happened before," Davis said.