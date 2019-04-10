WIMAUMA, Fla. — A woman was arrested and accused of making dozens of pipe bombs after her parents called the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office bomb squad.

Michelle Kolts, 27, of Wimauma was found with a "significant amount of pipe bombs and materials," according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

She was arrested at her workplace early Friday morning. She's charged with building enough pipe bombs to kill hundreds, perhaps thousands of people.

Chronister said the parents reached out to deputies, requesting the bomb squad get involved to clear the home.

The sheriff's office said at least 24 already-constructed pipe bombs were discovered, along with 23 different knives, two hatchets, nunchucks, and dozens of books and DVDs about mass murders and killings.

"It was just astonishing," Chronister said during a news conference on Friday morning. "She could have caused catastrophic damage to thousands here in the Tampa Bay community."

Chronister added he did not want to "demonize" someone struggling with mental health and remained hopeful that the parents were willing to speak up to prevent any further harm.

He encouraged others if they see something, to speak up and say something.

Chronister said the sheriff's office had received a tip from an online printing company a year ago after Kolts made a "suspicious" order. The order, he said, included manifestos about shootings like the Columbine school shooting.

The parents talked to deputies and explained she may be on the autism spectrum. After a further investigation, Chronister said she was cleared and not considered a danger to herself or others.

Kolt's parents were in the military and have been very cooperative, Chronister said.

"You can appreciate the fact these parents had the courage to call us," he said, adding how difficult it must have been for them. "It would have taken less than 60 seconds to spark those pipe bombs."

The sheriff's office confirmed Kolts did not appear to have a "hit list" of people, and her statements of wanting to harm people were "generic."

The sheriff's office was unable to release further information due to an ongoing investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI.

She was arrested without further incident and is facing 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm. She is being held on $180,000 bond, $7500 for each of the felony charges surrounding possession and manufacturing a bomb and bomb-making materials.

