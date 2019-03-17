A Navicent Health employee was kidnapped while working Saturday night, just after 8:30 p.m.

That's according to Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Williams says the employee was restocking the ambulances with medical supplies at their lot located at 675 New Street, when a woman jumped in the driver's seat and drove off with the employee still in the ambulance.

The woman drove the ambulance to Braswell Lane and Patterson Street and left the car. That's when the employee was able to get out.

Macon-Bibb deputies are assisting the Navicent Police Department with the investigation.

"We are very grateful that no one was harmed during this incident. We will not provide further comment on an active law enforcement investigation," said Megan Allen, spokesperson for Navicent Health.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 478-751-7500.