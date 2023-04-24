Woman alleges Houston County officers asked her to sell drugs amid possible misconduct investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Six Warner Robins officers are now on paid administrative leave and Houston County's district attorney says he's investigating possible misconduct.
"Nobody's been deemed to be in trouble, nobody's been disciplined. Of course, as anybody else, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. That's kind of where we're at," Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said.
13WMAZ's Caleesha Moore spoke to a woman who says the investigation stems from her interaction with officers of the narcotics unit. She told us that her boyfriend was arrested during a recent traffic stop with drugs in the car. After that, she says an officer with the unit attempted to force her to sell the drugs to help their investigation. Kendall won’t confirm or deny that.
"What I'm telling you is I'm not going to talk about the investigation. There is a pending investigation in our office where they have been allegations made against police officers and we're looking into that," he continued.
He will confirm Warner Robins police placed six officers on administrative leave with pay and he says he's not received any other complaints against the unit since 2021. The six will remain on leave until the investigation is complete.
Kendall says it should take a couple weeks then they will move forward.
"We'll be able to determine whether or not there are bad actors in the situation whether or not that amounts to criminal behavior and if it does, we'll put it in front of a grand jury to decide whether or not to indict. If it’s not, we’ll refer it back to the police department for its own administrative action," he said.
The woman alleges she had to turn over her cell phone as evidence of the officers’ actions. She also says Kendall asked her to take a lie detector test.