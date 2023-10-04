Woman arrested after 14-year-old girl shot in fight at west Macon home

25-year-old Briana Karneisha-Lashae Wright surrendered Wednesday to Bibb County investigators in connection to the Easter Sunday shooting.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a woman after a teen was shot in her home on Easter Sunday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old girl was shot during a fight inside a home in the 700 block of Grosso Avenue off Mercer University Drive near the Frank Johnson Recreation Center.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

Wednesday, 25-year-old Briana Karneisha-Lashae Wright surrendered to Bibb County investigators in connection to the shooting. Wright is charged with Discharge of a Firearm on or near a Public Highway or Street and Aggravated Assault.

She is being held on $33,000 bond.