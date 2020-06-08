Woman arrested after trying to cash stolen check for nearly $10,000 in Macon

A news release says she allegedly tried to altered a check and tried to cash it at the Cadence Bank for $9,659.50.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly tried to cash a stolen check for nearly $10,000 in Macon on Thursday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 33-year-old Katherine Elaine Redman after she tried to alter and cash a stolen check.

It was reported that Redman had a check that was stolen out of a mailbox from a local veterinarian's office.

She tried to alter the check and cash it at the Cadence Bank for $9,659.50.

Employees contacted the business owner and the sheriff's office after noticing the altered check.

When deputies got to the bank, they immediately told investigators about what happened.

Redman was interviewed by property investigators then she was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where she is being held on a $17,000 bond.