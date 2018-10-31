Bibb deputies have arrested a woman who allegedly helped plan and execute an armed robbery at a Macon laundromat on Saturday, October 27.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two armed men came into the Splash and Dash laundromat located at 2081 Pio Nono Avenue and demanded money. They took an unknown amount of money and left the scene.

Deputies say 47-year-old Coretta Patrick, an employee at the Splash and Dash laundromat, was arrested Tuesday evening after it was determined that she was involved in the planning and execution of the robbery. She is being held at the Bibb County jail with no bond.

The two suspects have not been identified.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

