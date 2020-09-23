Woman arrested in connection with killing of Cannon Hinnant

Wilson police charged Aolani Pettit, of Wilson, with felony accessory after the fact.

WILSON, N.C. — Wilson police arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with the death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Tuesday.

WNCN reports police charged Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, of Wilson, with felony accessory after the fact. She's in jail under a $250,000 bond.

Authorities arrested Darius Sessoms, 25, of Wilson, in August in Goldsboro. He is charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death.

Family members said Cannon was riding his bicycle when Sessoms, a neighbor, shot and killed the child on Archers Road on Aug. 9.

Cannon's mother, Bonny Waddell, said she is seeking the death penalty.

“Justice hasn’t been served,” the grieving mother said.