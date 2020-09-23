Woman arrested in connection with murder of Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. — Wilson police arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Tuesday.
WNCN reports police charged Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, of Wilson, with felony accessory after the fact. She's in jail under a $250,000 bond.
Authorities arrested Darius Sessoms, 25, of Wilson, back in August in Goldsboro. He is charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death.
Family members said Cannon was riding his bicycle when Sessoms, a neighbor, shot and killed the child on Archers Road on Aug. 9.
Cannon's mother, Bonny Waddell, said she is seeking the death penalty.
“Justice hasn’t been served,” the grieving mother said.
Cannon has been honored through numerous vigils, memorials, and a motorcycle ride.