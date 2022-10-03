Hall County woman arrested after attacking ex-boyfriend with meat cleaver, deputies say

The man's arm was badly hurt after the blows from the kitchen utensil.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is in the Hall County jail Monday after deputies said she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a meat cleaver.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to a home along Butterworth Lane Sunday evening after the assault.

They said the 28-year-old woman argued with the man while in her garage. She swung the meat cleaver, hurting the man's arm. He suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The 31-year-old drove himself to a store parking lot at Jesse Jewell and Limestone Parkways, where he reported the incident to Gainesville police officers. Hall County Fire Rescue emergency crews took him to the hospital, while deputies went to get the woman's side of the story at her home, the sheriff's office said.