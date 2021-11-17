Amanda Martinez was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Bell County Jail records, a bond has been set at $5,000 for the woman who threw soup in the face of a Temple restaurant employee.

Amanda Martinez was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Bell County Jail, according to Temple Police.

Martinez, 31, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor which is punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $4,000, or both jail time and a fine, according to police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin.

Video of the incident shows Martinez speaking with Jannelle Broland who was behind the counter of the Sol De Jalisco in Temple on Nov. 7.

Broland said Martinez was upset that the soup was too hot and that it had melted the plastic lid. Martinez then suddenly picks up the soup and throws it directly in Broland's face.

The video, first obtained by 6 News, quickly went viral and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of time.

Martinez was initially charged with a Class C complaint but Arreguin said that charge would be upgraded on Nov. 13.

KCEN's Baylee Bates had the chance to speak with Broland. Who is happy that Martinez will be facing consequences for her actions.