BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — An Austell woman is being charged after police said she carjacked a vehicle with a child inside.

Morgan Nicole Vila, 28, is facing a host of charges connected to the alleged incident, including kidnapping, cruelty to children and hit-and-run.

Brookhaven police said it all started around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 when the soon-to-be carjacking victim stopped at a red light at the intersection of Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road.

According to police, the victim and other witnesses said that Vila ran into traffic before she began pulling on the door handles of cars at the light. She was able to open the back door of victim's car, according to police, and crawled into the back seat with the victim’s 2-year old child.

Police said the victim got out of the car and began trying to pull Vila away from the child, but as she did, police said Vila moved into the driver's seat and tried to drive off. Police said the victim, who was still trying to get he child, was dragged by the car and ended up being run over. Vila, then slammed into a car as she tried to escape, police said.

But she didn't get far. Police said there was a United States Homeland Security Investigations agent who was also stopped at the light behind the victim. He saw what was happening and followed Vila.

Because of the damage from the hit and run crash, police said Vila lost control of the car and crashed again at the intersection of Buford Highway and Bramblewood Drive. Police said she tried to run off, but was caught by the Homeland Security agent, who held her until police arrived.

Both the victim and the child were taken to the hospitals where they were treated and released for non life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Vila is charged with felony counts of hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping, aggravated assault, second degree cruelty to children and obstruction of a police officer with violence, all felonies. She also faces the misdemeanor count of hit and run.

The Brookhaven Police Department said it wanted to extend "our appreciation and thanks" to the Homeland Security agent, "whose quick actions resulted in the immediate apprehension of the offender," as well as to several witnesses who called 911 to report the crime in progress.