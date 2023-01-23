Warrant: Macon woman charged with murder planned ambush before shooting

The woman and the victim allegedly ambushed another man at her apartment.

MACON, Ga. — New details have come out about the shooting at an east Macon apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Apartments on Merriwood Drive.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Waymond Danzy was shot and killed. 27-year-old Jada Johnson was later charged with murder.

The arrest warrant describes the murder charge against Johnson and says she was not the person who pulled the trigger.

It says on Wednesday night that Johnson met with up with a man through a website called Megapersonals. He agreed to pay Johnson for sex but instead he held a gun to her head and sexually assaulted her.

Two nights later, the warrant says, Johnson invited the man back to her home. The warrant says she asked Danzy, an acquaintance that she also met on the same website, to come to her apartment and ambush the man as revenge.

It says Danzy was waiting in the dark inside the apartment. Danzy and the man got into a fight. The man got a gun and shot Danzy, the warrant says.

The warrant does not name the man who allegedly assaulted Johnson and then killed Danzy. The sheriff’s office says they are still trying to identify him.