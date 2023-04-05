Woman charged with shooting and killing Macon man makes first court appearance

Destiny Barry, 21, declined a commitment hearing. She's charged with murder, malice murder and felony murder.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead and a woman is in jail after a shooting on Greenwood Terrace in Macon.

The woman's arrest warrant says the man was 'not a threat' to her, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office believes it all started with an argument the woman wasn't even involved with.

The sheriff's office believes Destiny Barry, 21, shot Trerico Thomas after he got into an argument with Barry's mother around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Thursday, Barry had her first appearance in court.

Around 2 p.m., Barry went before Judge Jerome Sinclair in Magistrate Court. She's charged with murder, malice murder and felony murder, according to her arrest warrant.

"Do you understand what's going on in the courtroom today?" Sinclair asked her.

According to the warrant, Barry was across the street from her home, 2491 Greenwood Terrace. She told investigators she heard a gunshot when she came home, and grabbed her gun. The warrant says she saw Thomas walking out of the house with his gun, and fired at him. He fired back. Then, according to the warrant, she followed him out to his car, and shot and killed Thomas.

"Ma'am, you're being charged with murder. Do you understand the charges being presented against you?" Sinclair asked.

"Yeah," she answered.

Barry turned down a commitment hearing, where someone would explain her charges to her. Then, Judge Sinclair asked if she had any more questions. She said no.

"If no questions, that'll be the order of the court. You can have a seat," he told her.

The sheriff's office says the circumstances around the shooting, and specifically what led up to it, are still under investigation. Judge Sinclair denied Barry bond because of her charges.

The case now goes to Bibb County Superior Court, where a judge could still grant her bond.