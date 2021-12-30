Woman kidnapped, forced to withdraw money from Atlanta area ATMs before being shot, police say

The woman managed to drive herself to an area hospital after being shot, according to police.

DECATUR, Ga. — Police are working to find a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money from ATMs before shooting her.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers said they were notified about a kidnapping that happened in the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue.

A man approached a woman then forced her into a car at gunpoint, according to police. Authorities said he then ordered her to drive to several ATM machines in the area and withdraw cash from her account.

He eventually made her drive to an ATM in the 3400 block of Memorial Drive. That is where police said he shot her in the leg and ran off.

The woman managed to drive herself to an area hospital, where she was treated for injuries that are not life threatening, officials said.

Investigators describe the suspect as being a young Black man, standing about 6-feet-1-inches tall. They said he was wearing all black clothing with a mask and was carrying a backpack.