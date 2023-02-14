Police are looking for her white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV that was taken. It has Texas license plates RGT-3295.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they were searching for two men who shot and killed a 67-year-old woman Tuesday morning in a carjacking outside an apartment complex in the Memorial area.

Police said it happened just before 8 a.m. on Yorkchester Drive -- near the intersection of North Wilcrest Drive and I-10. The complex is across the street from Spring Branch ISD’s Westchester Academy for International Studies.

Investigators said the woman was found dead in the parking lot of the complex She had been shot once. Detectives said she lived at the apartment complex.

Witnesses told police that they saw the woman get shot in her car and then thrown out of the vehicle. The shooters then got into her SUV and ran her over as they sped away, witnesses said.

Police said they're looking for the victim's white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV. The stolen SUV with Texas license plates RGT-3295 was last seen eastbound on Wilcrest heading toward the Katy Freeway, police said.

Nearby schools were briefly placed on what's known as "secure status."

Witnesses took videos of the SUV leaving the scene. One neighbor said it was a chaotic scene.

"I started hollering at all the moms coming in from bringing their kids: 'Get out of the way, they just killed somebody,'" Shannon Ogg said.

Neighbors also said police responded to some sort of family disagreement at the victim's apartment last weekend. So far, it's unclear if the incidents were connected.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).