MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found shot outside her apartment Sunday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, it happened at the Retreat at Regan Apartments located at 2800 Masseyville Road around 10 a.m.

The release says the Macon-Bibb 911 Center got a call that a woman was found shot in front of her apartment.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died, the release says.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to her death.

Macon-Bibb Chief Coroner Leon Jones identifies the victim as 29-year-old Ashley Heberling.

Jones says this is the 21st homicide of the year for the county.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Sarah Hammond

