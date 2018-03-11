A judge did not buy Kimberly Roldan’s argument that what she did on Jan. 27 was just a mistake.

“It’s your choice,” Adams County District Judge Tomee Crespin said. “You chose to consume alcohol after consuming marijuana, cocaine. You chose to get into your vehicle and drive. The choices you made have decimated two families.”

Now, Roldan, 25, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI – vehicular homicide, one count of DUI – vehicular assault, and two counts of careless driving.

She was involved in a crash that began when she drove the wrong way on I-25 near 58th Avenue, hitting a Honda CRV head-on, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Miguel Ramirez-Gutierrez, 47, and his son, Michael Ramirez-Muro, 17, were killed. Two passengers in the vehicle were severely injured.

Prosecutors said three hours after the crash, Roldan’s blood alcohol level remained at 0.142.

“No words I can ever say will do justice to your hearts,” Roldan told the surviving victims during her sentencing, according to the release. “Nothing will bring your loved ones back or lighten the heaviness in your hearts.”

In addition to causing the crash, prosecutors said Roldan was also driving without insurance at the time.

