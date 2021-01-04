Woman hurt after east Macon shooting

Someone shot into a home on Tredway Drive, hitting a woman. Then they drove off.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is recovering after someone shot into a Macon home Thursday and drove off.

A news release from the sheriff's office says it happened in the 2400 block of Tredway Drive after 5:30 p.m.

A woman was reportedly inside the house with her family when they heard gunshots.

The woman realized she got shot in her hand and leg. That's when she was taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, where she's listed in stable condition.

Witnesses say the person who shot at the house drove off in a white car, but there's no description of them.

Investigators say the woman's son, 27-year-old Davontae Stubbs, shot back at the car that was shooting at the house. He hit two homes that people were inside, but no one was hurt.

Stubbs was arrested. He's charged with four counts of reckless conduct. Deputies are still looking for the person who shot into the home on Treadway Drive, hitting the woman.

No one else was hurt and the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500.