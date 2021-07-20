Woman identified as mother in death of toddler whose body was found in Chattahoochee River

Breyanla Cooper was arrested and charged in the toddler's death on July 2.

Breyanla Cooper, 27, of Stone Mountain has been identified as the mother of a toddler whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River.

Cooper was arrested and charged in the toddler's death on July 2. She is facing a felony charge of concealing the death of another.

Cooper made her first court appearance the following night.

During the court appearance, she was denied bond due to her being a potential "public danger." A separate court hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 20.

"The accused concealed the death of the victim by placing the victim in the Chattahoochee River in the National Recreation Area," Cobb County Magistrate Judge Don Hicks said at the hearing.

The child was found in the river near 3444 Cobb Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. The address is to the east of Vinings, near the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

Authorities said the child was discovered by firefighters who were on the river completing a water training exercise. They estimate the toddler may have been in the water for a few days.