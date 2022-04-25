According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Jessica Shontae Reeves was found shot inside of a parked car just after 6:15 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot at the West Club Apartments on 159 Steven Drive Monday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old woman was found shot inside of a parked car just after 6:15 p.m.

The victim, identified as Jessica Shontae Reeves, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

This case is still under investigation.