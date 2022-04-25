MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a person was shot at the West Club Apartments on 159 Steven Drive Monday.
According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old woman was found shot inside of a parked car just after 6:15 p.m.
The victim, identified as Jessica Shontae Reeves, was taken to the hospital where she later died.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.