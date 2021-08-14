Tamberly Wynn still can’t believe Mariam Abdulrab is gone, a bartender at her son’s Atlanta business, Revery VR Bar.

ATLANTA — Tamberly Wynn said she still can’t believe Mariam Abdulrab is gone, a bartender at her son’s Atlanta business, Revery VR Bar.

Atlanta police believe Abdulrab was kidnapped Friday morning from a home on Borroughs Street in southeast Atlanta, her body was discovered about five hours later on Lakewood Avenue.

"I’m like a mom to all of them so it’s really hard. Last night, I just had a moment because I just couldn’t even imagine what she went through," said Wynn.

On Saturday morning, Wynn stopped at Revery just to look at the flowers at a growing memorial and remember Abdulrab.

The bar was one of the last places she was seen. Surveillance video from the bar shows her car leaving the parking lot early Friday morning.

Wynn, like many of Abdulrab’s friends, still has many questions.

Although police said a 27-year-old man has been detained, right now, he’s only facing traffic charges in a pursuit that ended in a crash in Griffin and not any charges related to the kidnapping and homicide.

A friend of Abdulrab told 11Alive she’s never heard of the man before and as of now, doesn’t believe Abdulrab knew him.

Wynn said she’s still confused why anyone, whether they knew Abdulrab or not, would want to hurt her.

"She was just so full of life. She was full of life. Her energy, her heart…she was just a good person. Every time I walked into this bar it was just the welcomes of all welcomes," said Wynn.

Police said this is an active investigation.