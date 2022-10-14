x
Athens police investigate crash that killed pedestrian

Carly Johnson was hit by a car and killed on Thursday according to the department.
ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify this crash was not a hit-and-run.

A woman was killed in a crash on Thursday, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The department said the incident happened at Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court around 9:34 p.m. 

Investigators said a woman was walking on the road north along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala going the same direction. The driver did not stay at the scene, and police said 34-year-old Carly Johnson from Lawrenceville "died at the scene." 

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Lewis at 762-400-7169 or via email at joey.lewis@accgov.com. 

