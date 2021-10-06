'Anything can happen any minute': Woman shot to death in east Macon while sitting in van

If you have any information you are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to a shooting that started on Appling Court and ended with the victim dying at one of Macon's busiest intersections Thursday morning.

Gene Robinson was doing yard work just up the street from Appling Court when he heard five gunshots.

"I sort of bent down and then I heard two more shorts. Then I laid down. There was a black van... just speeded by," said Robinson.

Investigators say a man came up and shot a woman while she was inside a van with other passengers shortly before 9:30 a.m. The van was sitting outside the building. Investigators later recovered a gun near the scene.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he met the ambulance just north of the I-16 bridge.

"When the ambulance inspected the van, unfortunately, she was dead. As you can see, the van was riddled with bullets," Jones said.

Jones says this is Macon's 25th homicide this year. Robinson isn't surprised.

"With everything going on today, I don't have any emotions anymore. Anything can happen any minute. I just thank God for life," said Robinson.

By Thursday afternoon, the victim was identified as 30-year-old Patricia Gamboa of Miami, Florida.

Investigators have interviewed several people so far, but have not formally announced any arrests.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.