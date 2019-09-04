ST. LOUIS — A woman pleaded guilty to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by tweeting a threat to Planned Parenthood late last year.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney for eastern Missouri said 47-year-old Maria Terry pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the FACE Act and transmitting a threat over the internet.

The release said Terry admitted to posting on Twitter threatening to "blow up" Planned Parenthood and hurt staff members. She said the tweet was intended to intimidate or interfere with people trying to get treatment at the facility.

After her plea, she could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is not the first time she has been in trouble for incidents with Planned Parenthood. In December of 2015, she was charged with vandalism after police said she broke the windows of a local Planned Parenthood location.

